Iban Temenggong hopes GPS will reciprocate people’s trust in them by fulfilling manifesto

KUCHING (Dec 30): Iban Temenggong for Kuching, Dato Bernard Agan Assan hopes the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition will reciprocate the faith that Sarawakians have placed on them by fulfilling the promises it made in its manifesto.

In congratulating GPS for their landslide victory in the recently concluded state election, he said he is confident that under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sarawakians will be well taken care of.

“GPS promised a lot of things in their manifesto during the election. I think it was what made Sarawakians want to vote for GPS.

“Abang Johari and GPS have always said that they will never neglect the rural areas and I believe that the new state government will do their best to listen to the plight and solve the issues of people who are living in rural areas,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He believed the promises of reducing income disparity through creation of more job opportunities, eradication of poverty, and expanding telecommunication coverage and digital facilities, were what convinced voters to choose GPS.

He said Sarawakians, especially those living in the rural areas, are looking forward to the improvement of telecommunication coverage and digital facilities in the rural areas, apart from wanting better roads and having electricity and clean water supply to their areas.