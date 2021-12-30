Lee proposes audit for facilities at Miri Public Park

MIRI (Dec 30): Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has asked Miri City Council (MCC) to do a proper audit for overall upgrading and improvement works for Miri Public Park.

He made this proposal during a site visit yesterday to inspect the progress of repairing works carried out by the MCC’s contractor to rectify part of the drainage structure which had collapsed in recent weeks.

Joining him for the site inspection were Miri mayor Adam Yii and MCC’s secretary Morshidi Fredrick.

“I’ve suggested the MCC to do a total review on every facility in Miri Public Park so they can come out with proper budget for overall upgrading and improvement works,” Lee said.

Noting that the park was built in 1997, he pointed that upgrading and improving the park facilities should not be done in phases.

He thus called for overall maintenance, upgrading and improvement works for park.

On the drainage repairing works, he revealed that the council had received public complaints on the collapsed drainage structure in the past few weeks.

He explained that the repairing works could not be implemented immediately as the council needed to follow a certain procedure before carrying out major repair work.

Meanwhile, Yii called on members of public to continue to provide feedback to MCC through the proper channel.

“We welcome the public to give us feedbacks in order to improve our services such as by channelling their complaints or problems through Talikhidmat, Miri Cares App, councillors and resident committee,” he said.