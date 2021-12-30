Matchmaking agency in Japan uses vending machine to offer its services

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 30): A matchmaking agency in Japan has come up with a novel way to offer its services ― via a vending machine.

The machine, placed at Tokyo’s Kamata neighbourhood, is stocked with cans that lead purchasers to potential romantic partners, SoraNews24 reported.

The pink cans represent women seeking companionship, and the beige ones men, each with the individual’s age written on it.

The service is offered by Matching Advisor Press (MAP), a matchmaking agency for singles actively seeking a serious relationship that will hopefully lead to marriage.

Each can cost ¥3,000 (RM108.76) and it comes with a voucher for a one-hour interview and advice session with a MAP adviser.

If you are a match with the name stated in the can, MAP will arrange a three-hour dinner date for the two of you, with an additional ¥9,000 (RM 326.26) service fee with food and drink costs to be paid separately.

It is however not stated whether MAP will help find another match if things don’t work out, or whether that would require an additional fee.

In the event one does end up falling in love and getting married, you will be asked to pay an additional ¥300,000 (RM10,874.36) to MAP as a “successful marriage award payment” though how the company confirms the marriage or enforces this is unknown. – MalayMail