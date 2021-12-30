Number of flood evacuees in four states unchanged this morning

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 30): The number of flood victims in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, and Kelantan remains unchanged this morning.

In Selangor, the Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info reported that the number of victims still housed at 13 temporary relief centres (PPS) in the state remained at 2,281 from 563 families.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that the water level of Sungai Rasau in Tugu Keris, Klang, was on a downward trend after reaching the warning level of 3.61 metres at 7am.

Five roads were still closed as at 4am, involving the FT 31 Dengkil-Banting Bridge; Jalan Kampung Kalong Tengah, Ulu Yam Baru, and Jalan Genting Peras-Kuala Klawang.

In Negeri Sembilan, State Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the number of flood victims at one PPS in Jelebu remained at 29 from nine families.

In Pahang, the State Disaster Management Secretariat reported that 5,987 evacuees were still housed at 42 PPS in five districts, namely Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, and Pekan.

MetMalaysia is forecasting rain to occur over all five districts this morning.

In Kelantan, there was no change in the number of flood evacuees with 31 people from five families still at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh in Pasir Mas at 7am today.

In Melaka, the number of victims remaining at the PPS dropped to 16 (four families) this morning from 26 (eight families) reported last night.

State APM director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said they were all housed at SK Penghulu Benteng in Jasin. — Bernama