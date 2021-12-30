Op Selamat Krismas: 11 road deaths in Sarawak Dec 22-28

KUCHING (Dec 30): Eleven fatalities were recorded statewide during the ‘Op Selamat Krismas 2021’ between Dec 22 and 28, said Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Alexson Naga Chabu.

In a statement yesterday, he said this was an increase compared to last year’s Op Selamat which recorded only seven road fatalities.

“The fatalities involved a total of 10 cases which is also an increase of three cases as compared to last year,” he said.

He added that a majority of the fatalities involved motorcyclists at four, followed by four-wheel-drive vehicles (3), cars (3), and one pedestrian.

“Between Dec 22 and 28, police also recorded a total of 305 road accidents, a decline compared to 339 cases last year.

“Police have also identified the main cause of these accidents, namely the driver’s behaviour on the road,” said Alexson.

According to him, most of the motorists were driving above the speed limit and crashed after losing control of their vehicles.

Other accidents involved rear-ending the vehicles in front of them and abruptly changing lanes while overtaking.

‘Op Selamat Krismas 2021’ was also held concurrently with other operations such as ‘Op Mabuk’, ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’, and ‘Op Lancar’ throughout the state.

A total of 405 officers and traffic personnel were assigned for the statewide operations.