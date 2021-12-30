Over 500 in Sibu believed to have lost millions in money game scam

SIBU (Dec 30): Over 500 victims here are believed to have lost millions of ringgit to a money game investment scam.

Ten of the victims lodged a police report at Sungai Merah police station last night.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong Youth chief Benjamin Tian said this could be just the tip of the iceberg, as other victims could surface in the next few weeks.

“More than 500 victims, believed to be in Sibu alone, have fallen victim to the money game investment scheme involving the losses of several millions of Malaysian ringgit,” he told reporters when accompanying the 10 victims to lodge the police report last night (Dec 29).

Tian called on the police to carry out a thorough investigation before more victims fall victim to the scam.

One victim reportedly lost more than US$50,000 (RM208,525), while others suffered losses amounting from US$200 (RM834) to US$10,000 (RM41,705).

The scam came to light when the investment company reportedly froze the accounts of all holders on Christmas Day, citing an investigation by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) over alleged money laundering.

Despite the freeze, the company continued to encourage members to top-up their accounts, claiming the freeze was temporary and would be lifted.

“Surprisingly, new recruits refused to heed warnings and continued to reload their money into the investment company,” Tian said.

According to him, the majority of victims were young people who could be out to make a quick gain.

He explained the money game was quite simple and once the victims enrolled, they would need to look for more downlines to increase their own profit.

One of the victims claimed she was introduced to the link of a fake e-wallet account created by a third party, which had nothing to do with the real multinational e-commerce platform.

After she clicked on the link, she topped up the fake account on her phone to start playing the money game.

After playing for about three months and making a certain amount of ‘profit’, the victim said she intended to withdraw the dividends on Christmas Day.

“To my horror, the account was already frozen when I wanted to withdraw the money,” she said.

Tian claimed many others, even when fully aware of the risks involved, still played the money game as they wanted quick cash.

“Always remembers that anything that promises a very high return rate is highly likely a scam, so do not be duped by the sweet promises made by these companies,” he warned.