Petra Jaya man jailed for threatening to injure mum, kill younger brother

KUCHING (Dec 30): A Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a self-employed man to a total of nine months in jail for threatening to injure his mother with a baseball bat and to kill his younger brother.

Awang Ibnu-Syinar Awang Kelana, 31, was convicted on his own guilty plea to two charges framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi sentenced him to four months in prison for the first charge and five months for the second charge.

The court also ordered the jail sentences run concurrently from when he was remanded on Oct 27.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Awang Ibnu-Syinar was unrepresented by counsel.

According to the first charge, Awang Ibnu-Syinar threatened his 51-year-old mother with a baseball bat at a house in Bandar Baru Semariang around 1.30pm on Oct 22.

According to the second charge, he threatened to kill his 25-year-old brother.

Based on the facts on the case, the younger brother had asked him to shift his belongings from the house’s living room to make way for their sick father.

However, Awang Ibnu-Syinar instead lost his temper and verbally abused his brother and instigated the latter to a fight.

He also picked up a baseball bat and threateningly directed it at their mother after she sided with his younger brother.

Awang Ibnu-Syinar is also said to have sharpened an iron rod, which he claimed he would use to harm his mother.

This prompted the mother to immediately lodge a police report, which led to Awang Ibnu-Syinar’s arrest on the same day of the incident.