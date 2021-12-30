Rundi to focus on turning Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 into reality

BINTULU (Dec 30): The newly appointed Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, said he will be focusing on turning Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) into reality.

“I will continue the plans by Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and of course I do have my own ideas and approaches to expedite the transformation process of rural and regional developments for a developed Sarawak by 2030,” he said.

The Kemena assemblyman said this when contacted for comment after Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg unveils a new Cabinet line-up today.

Rundi, who was previously the Utilities Minister, extended his gratitude to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the confidence and trust in him to lead the ministry.

Rundi said it was such an important portfolio that can be a catalyst to transform Sarawak into a high income economy.

He said the main focus would be on precision farming, which has a beneficial advantage for the rural areas to transform from subsistence farming into more profitable and sustainable farming with new technologies.

This he said includes in processing and marketing, to ensure optimal usages of idle lands, that is Native Customary Rights (NCR) lands.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari when announcing the new line-up said the foundation of his new Cabinet line-up is based on the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 that will develop Sarawak into a high income economy by the year 2030.

“This new Cabinet line-up is committed to implement all the 34 points pledged in PRN12 (12th State Election) Manifesto for the next five years emphasising on the socio-economic development and wellbeing of our people,” he said.

Abang Johari said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government will execute policy towards digital era, sustainable development, decarbonisation and new economy to ensure economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability and all these will be driven by data and innovation, he said.