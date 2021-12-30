Sabah provides guidelines on quarantine for residents returning from umrah, overseas

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 30): Sabah residents who left to perform the umrah or for other overseas trips before Dec 28 are allowed to continue their return trip to the state after returning to Malaysia, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

“Meanwhile, Sabahans who left for umrah or other overseas trips after Dec 28 are to undergo compulsory quarantine for seven or 10 days in Kuala Lumpur upon their return to Malaysia.

“For those who left before Dec 28 are to be quarantined in Sabah, subject to the result of the Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test that is negative before returning to the state.

“The Sabah government will provide the services of registered doctors for the Covid-19 (RT-PCR) tests at the gateways of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for free to Sabah residents,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Hajiji said accommodation would be provided for those tested positive for Covid-19 and were required to undergo quarantine in the federal capital, while assistance would be given through the foundation, Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah and coordinated by the Sabah State Liaison Office in Kuala Lumpur.

For those who left after Dec 28, he said the quarantine costs including accommodation should be borne by the pilgrims or travel agencies which offered the umrah packages, with the related costs included in the packages offered.

Hajiji said the quarantine costs including accommodation for Sabah residents returning from abroad should be borne by they themselves.

“The quarantine conditions are set by the Health Ministry and Sabah government from time to time. However, the entry of individuals into Sabah is bound by the existing conditions set by the state’s authorities,” he added. – Bernama