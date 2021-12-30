Serba Dinamik seeks shareholders’ approval for proposed alteration of constitution

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 30): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd announced that the company proposes to seek shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting for the proposed alteration of the constitution by replacing with a new constitution.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the company will also seek shareholders’ approval for the proposed renewal of shareholders’ mandate for recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature; proposed renewal of shareholders’ mandate for share buy-back by the company; and proposed renewal of authority to issue and allot shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016.

“The circular and statement setting out the details of the above proposals will be dispatched to shareholders of the company in due course,” it said. – Bernama