Six imported cases, seven deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 30): Sabah recorded 226 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and seven deaths.

Two of the fatalities were in Penampang and one each in Beaufort, Keningau, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Marudu and Tambunan.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said six of the cases were imported from Saudi Arabia (1), United Arab Emirates (3), Iraq (1) and India (1).

One case was from Johor.

Masidi also said that most of the cases are under Category 1 and Category 2, with minimal or no symptoms at all.

Meanwhile, one patient under Category 5 is currently in critical condition, needing ventilation support.

“A total of 221 out of the total 226 daily cases are under Category 1 and Category 2, two in Category 3 and one each in Category 4 and 5.

“One patient is still under State Health Department’s evaluation,” he said.

Daily cases in Sabah have been increasing in the past few days.

Tuaran and Tawau recorded highest cases with +17 and +14 respectively, compared to the previous day.

Ranau is the only district with significant decreasing number at -12.