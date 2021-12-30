SUPP Stakan branch chairman wants CM to consider Lo to be in the state Cabinet

KUCHING (Dec 30): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok hopes that his colleague, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, would be considered to be appointed into the state Cabinet.

“Overall, it is a balanced cabinet and consists of a good mix of experience and youth, and we only ask that the chief minister to look at the possibility of adding maybe one more SUPP elected representative, possibly YB Lo Khere Chiang from the southern zone into the cabinet,” said Sim in a statement.

Nonetheless, he said the SUPP Stakan branch was delighted that their party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had been appointed as a deputy chief minister.

“SUPP Stakan is delighted to note that the post of Deputy Chief Minister had been afforded to our party president and for this we convey our utmost gratitude to the chief minister,” said Sim.

Sim also remarked that SUPP members were happy to note that their party youth chief Michael Tiang was appointed to the state cabinet and he wished Tiang all the best in his future undertakings.

“We hope that the new cabinet once sworn in will fulfil its potential and drive Sarawak forward and assist our Chief minister to administer our fairyland Sarawak to greater height.”

Sim said SUPP Stakan branch trusted the judgement and choices of the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in appointing state cabinet members, and was confident the team assembled will be able to fulfil the chief minister’s vision and mission for Sarawak.