S’wak petroleum contractors execute 70 pct contract value awarded in 2021

KUCHING (Dec 30): Sarawak Petroleum Contractors Association members have managed to execute an average of 70 per cent of the contract value awarded in the oil and gas sector this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo said the association also managed to double its membership from last year to 87 and is on track to have 100 members by early next year.

“We have done a lot of initiatives and received a good response from the stakeholders. To name a few, Petronas, Petros, PTTEP, SEDC Energy, Petra-Uzma all have given a commitment to give priority to local contractors in awarding contracts for Sarawak area,” he said in a statement.

Based on the just-released ‘Petronas Outlook 2022-2024’, Rahman said he hoped more local companies in the oil and gas sector would be awarded contracts in the coming years as opportunities seemed to be aplenty.

“Locally, there are the ongoing Bintulu methanol plant, upcoming hydrogen plant and Ammonia Plant. We hope our local contractors will be ready to grab all these opportunities,” he said.

Rahman said the state should also have its own supply base by next year to enable more local companies to be involved in offshore construction and maintenance works.

On a separate note, he congratulated the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government on its landslide victory in the recently concluded election.

He said the electoral results reflected the confidence of the people in Sarawak in Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s leadership.

“This victory will give him another five years mandate to bring Sarawak as a developed state by 2030. We wish all the people representatives all the best,” added Rahman.