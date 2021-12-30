Tupong rep supports new Sarawak Cabinet line-up

KUCHING (Dec 30): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Deputy Youth Chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman fully supports the new Sarawak Cabinet line-up in ensuring the continuity of the work done by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

“I fully support the line-up of the Cabinet that has been announced and am confident of the wisdom of the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in appointing Cabinet members.

“This is to ensure continuity in terms of the work done by the GPS government for the next five years for the well-being and benefit of the people,” he said in a statement.

Fazzrudin, who is Tupong assemblyman, also said the new Cabinet line-up will ensure smooth implementation of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 to revive the state’s economy after the pandemic as well as guaranteeing the state’s future.

“I am also confident that with a competent Cabinet line-up, it will also be able to continue more than 100 initiatives that have been implemented under the state government led by the Chief Minister in the previous term.”

Fazzrudin said this included demanding and protecting the rights of Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the federal constitution, ensuring continuous development in all parts of the state, especially in rural areas, and delivering basic infrastructure for all citizens.

“I also believe with this new Cabinet line-up, it will enable the GPS government to take steps to implement the promises that have been laid out in the manifesto during the election.

“Therefore, I call on all leaders, from the grassroots to the top leadership to give their full support to this line of Cabinet.”

At the same time, Fazzrudin called on all Sarawakians to continue to support the GPS government to ensure political stability in the state and maintain the unity and harmony landscape.