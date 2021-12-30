Two women killed, eight injured in accidents

KINABATANGAN (Dec 30): Two women died and eight other persons were seriously injured in two separate accidents here on Thursday morning.

The first mishap involved a four-wheel drive which skidded off Jalan Paris Satu at Kampung Paris.

One of the nine occupants was declared dead by medical personnel after fire and rescue personnel took her out from the vehicle.

The Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 7.58am and deployed six personnel to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found the four-wheel drive had skidded off the road.

“There were nine victims consisting of four women and five men in the vehicle,” said the department in a statement.

All the victims were taken out from the vehicle, but one of them was trapped and passed away at the scene.

The eight injured victims were given treatment before they were sent to hospital in ambulances for further treatment.

The identities of all the victims were not known yet.

Three kilometers away, an accident involving a Perodua Myvi car and a cement tanker killed another woman in the afternoon.

The identity of the victim was also not known yet.

Both cases are under police investigation.