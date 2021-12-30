Vietnamese, Israeli firms sign cooperation agreement on oral Covid-19 vaccine

TEL AVIV (Dec 30): Vietnam’s Tan Thanh Holdings and 10 Pharma Joint Stock Company (JSC) will be the distributors of Covid-19 vaccine Oravax throughout Southeast Asian nations.

Oravax Medical of Israel’s Oramed Pharmaceuticals and the Vietnamese firms signed the cooperation agreement of oral Covid-19 vaccine Oravax at a ceremony held online on Wednesday, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Nadav Kidron, Chief Executive of Oramed and Oravax Chairman, said the deal, worth hundreds of millions of US dollars for Oravax, includes pre-order of the oral vaccine.

He viewed Tan Thanh Holdings as an ideal partner for his business to bring the oral vaccine to Vietnam and other Asean member countries that have a combined population of over 660 million.

Addressing the signing ceremony, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Do Minh Hung stressed the significance of the cooperation, saying this is the first time Vietnam and Israel have cooperated in high-tech healthcare, both in terms of trade and technology transfer.

The cooperation contents match guidelines of the Vietnamese Government and meet domestic demand for vaccine access, he said. — Bernama