Brunei extends border closure with Malaysia until Jan 15

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Dec 31): Brunei’s Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday that the temporary suspension of cross-border activities between Brunei and Malaysia will be extended for another 15 days, reported Xinhua.

The temporary suspension on entry of foreign nationals via land and sea ports, including transits through Brunei, is extended by 15 more days until Jan 15, 2022, except for entry and transit travels that have been approved by the government.

Located in Southeast Asia, northwest of Kalimantan, Brunei shares land and sea borders with east Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Brunei announced that based on the health ministry’s risk assessment on the Covid-19 pandemic regionally and globally, the temporary suspension on travelling to and from eight countries namely South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe has been lifted.

“Considerations for essential travel entry into and exit from Brunei Darussalam for the above-mentioned countries are now allowed, effective from Saturday, Jan 1, 2022,” the office said in a statement.

According to the office, the conditions for the consideration of entry and exit travel mentioned above are subject to be reviewed by the Covid-19 Steering Committee from time to time.

Brunei reported five new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, including three local infections and two import cases, bringing the total tally to 15,470.

Noting that a total of eight Omicron variant cases have been reported, Health Minister Dr Mohd Isham said there is no need for panic as the cases were under control.

As of Dec 29, about 95 per cent of Brunei’s population had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 93 per cent had completed their vaccination schedule of two doses and about 20 per cent had received three doses.

A total of 98 active cases are still being treated and monitored in Brunei and 100 patients have died so far in the country. — Bernama