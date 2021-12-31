Chong calls LHDN to expedite registration of business licences

KUCHING (Dec 31): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen calls on the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) to improve its efficiency in registering business trade licenses.

Chong said he, together with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, paid a visit to the LHDN yesterday morning to follow up on a complaint of a member of the public on the difficulties in registering for business trade license.

“Despite days of waiting, calling, and trying, she could not even get an appointment with an officer of the LHDN to attend to her application for a new business trade licence,” said Chong in a statement.

The Stampin MP said he was informed the LHDN office here could at most handle up to about 80 applications a day due to the standard operating procedures under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan.

“For a city of the scale of Kuching such capacity falls way short of the needs of the people. During this time of pandemic, businesses are already very difficult. LHDN should facilitate businesses and not making it more difficult for businesses.”

However, Chong said he was grateful the LHDN officer-in-charge had taken immediate step to assist the member of the public concerned in her application to apply for a new business trade license.

He added a long-term solution was needed in addressing the root of the problem and the current system need to be improved to cater to the needs of the public.

“We were also informed that the LHDN will implement registration online in the next few months, which, if properly implemented, will help to resolve the long backlog of applications caused by the current reduced work capacity.”

Chong said he and Dr Yii will continue to monitor the progress of the online registration to ensure the issue at hand can be resolved.

“Meanwhile, any person having problem with the LHDN in terms of the business registration can contact either YB Kelvin or me for assistance,” said Chong.