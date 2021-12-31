CM: Funds approved for construction of Bau Gold Mining Museum and Park

BAU (Dec 31): The Sarawak government has approved funds for the construction of a Gold Mining Museum and Park here.

In announcing this, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the museum and park will serve to honour Bau’s two centuries of gold mining history.

“The state government has approved a sum for the proposed Gold Mining Museum and Park as Bau town has a history of gold mining activities since the 1800s,” he said when officiating at Bau District Council’s 65th anniversary celebration at Tasik Biru Food Village yesterday.

The state government in December 2020 had approved a sum of RM1.5 million for a team of researchers to carry out a feasibility study on the proposed Gold Mining Museum and Park.

Meanwhile, Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, who was present at the event, said the cost to construct the Gold Mining Museum and Park is about RM15 million.

“We want to remember the 200 years of gold mining (in Bau). This is something we cannot do the second time.

“If you miss this, you cannot do it anymore. It must have a significant value to us,” he said.

Henry said gold mining activities are still being carried out in Bau today using valid mining leases, some of which are valid until 2033.