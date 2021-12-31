Covid-19: Sarawak records 14 new cases

KUCHING (Dec 31): Sarawak recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, of which 12 were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that the remaining two were in Category 5, meaning cases with pneumonia and requiring ventilator support.

“Three cases were asymptomatic (Category 1) while nine cases had mild symptoms (Category 2),” added SDMC.

As of New Year’s Eve, the cumulative tally of cases in Sarawak stands at 252,300.

On the breakdown of cases, Bintulu topped the list with five cases followed by Pusa (2), Sibu (1), Kuching (1), Miri (1), Telang Usan (1), Sri Aman (1), Simunjan (1) and Selangau (1).

The other districts in Sarawak reported no new cases today.

No new fatalities from Covid-19 were reported today, with Sarawak’s death doll remaining unchanged at 1,615.

Meanwhile, the police have issued a total of seven compounds for flouting standard operating procedures.

Four of these were issued in Kuching, while the rest were issued in Miri.

Of these offences, four individuals failed to scan the MySejahtera QR code or record their attendance in the logbook provided.

The other three offences involved premises operating beyond the stipulated hours.