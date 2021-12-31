Dr Sim: Potential need to relook at estimated costs to assist aided Chinese primary schools in S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 31): With building costs going up, there may be a need to relook at the estimated cost of RM60 million to assist aided Chinese primary schools in the state, said incoming Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said that this year, the costs of building had gone up tremendously and there may be a need to relook at that estimate again.

“Somebody told me it has increased by about 30 to 50 per cent, so we have to relook at that RM60 million.

“But that’s okay — at least we get going, at least we get many projects going,” he said today after witnessing the contract signing between the Association of the Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions and contractor Quick Venture Sdn Bhd for the relocation and construction of SJK(C) Kai Nang.

Dr Sim thanked the association and contractor in helping to relocate Sekolah Kurang Murid (SKM) or schools that are under-enrolled, including the said school.

He noted that over the years, the Sarawak government has been consistently helping to develop Chinese education be it the relocation of a school or building new classrooms.

He said since this year, the Special Unit for Aided Chinese Primary Schools (SJKC) under his care has expanded to include Chinese Middle Schools so the Unit is involved in both, meaning it would be systematic in developing the needs of Chinese schools over the next five years.

“As a whole, we look at every Chinese school that we want to preserve, not just upgrading the urban schools.

“Getting a Chinese school licence is almost impossible nowadays, so that’s why it is important to retain it. In rural areas, the student number often goes down because classrooms are in a bad shape — that is why this year, we funded a lot of schools in rural areas. Some school boards in the urban areas misunderstood, saying they have more students.

“I told all of the school boards if you love Chinese education, you must protect every Chinese school, not just your own school. Once the license is finished, that’s it so we have to look at overall and protect overall,” he said.

Earlier the Association of the Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions chairman Datuk Jonathan Chai Voon Tok said that they are still short of about RM5 million to complete the relocation and construction of SJKC Kai Nang.

He hopes Dr Sim, as an incoming deputy chief minister, will help them in completing the historical mission of relocating this school from Sibu to Samarahan.

“We want to do our utmost to keep every licence for Chinese primary schools. If there is any problem of getting enrolment of students we will relocate just like what we did for this case

“Hopefully with the continuing support of the state government and also the committee in general, Chinese education will continue to flourish and develop in this Land of the Hornbills,” he said.

Chai explained that the project is estimated to exceed RM10 million, but the contractor Quick Venture, a subsidiary of Chen Ling Development, had undertaken the project at a lower cost of RM8.8 million.

He said they are very thankful to get the over five acres of land from the developer of the nearby housing estate for the project.

“Initially we spent about RM1 million in earth filling and diverting, of which our state government funded RM0.5 million and the contractor also contributed RM0.5 million. In 2019, the federal government granted RM2 million. After that, in 2020 the state government granted RM1 million. This year it was another RM900,000.

“The construction will kick off in January, and the whole project is expected to be completed by the second half of 2023. We hope to start the school year in 2024,” he said.