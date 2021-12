KOTA KINABALU (Dec 31): A 65-year-old woman was found dead in her house at Taman Kepayan Ridge Flat, Lorong Semarak 2, here on Thursday.

Neighbours had detected a foul smell around 10am.

An emergency call was made to the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department.

Seven personnel went to the house and found it was locked.

After breaking open the door with a special equipment,

they found the elderly woman had died inside the house.

The woman’s body was handed over to the police for further action.