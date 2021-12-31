Fire damages shipping container used as workers’ quarters in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 31): A shipping container converted into a workers’ quarters in a warehouse at Mile 13, Jalan Kuching-Serian was 70 per cent damaged by a fire last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report was received at 8.08pm.

At the scene, Bomba operations commander Nazry Mohamat reported that the fire was put under control by the occupants with two fire extinguishers.

By using one fire hose, firefighters from the Siburan and Batu Lintang fire stations managed to fully extinguished the flames within minutes.

It was estimated that the shipping container measured about 37 square metres.

After ensuring the fire was fully extinguished, firefighters ended their operation at 8.37pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.