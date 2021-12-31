GOF Sarawak seizures in 2021 worth over RM49.5 mln

KUCHING (Dec 31): The General Operations Force (GOF) has seized more than RM49.5 million worth of goods from 439 cases throughout 2021.

In a statement today, GOF Sarawak said the most seizures came under Op Kontraban, which recorded RM27.7 million worth of goods followed by Op Libas with more than RM14.1 million.

Op Kontraban involved the seizure of illicit goods such as cigarettes and alcoholic beverages, while Op Libas involved the seizure of firecrackers and the smuggling of subsidised goods and natural resources.

The third highest seizures came from Op Benteng Covid, which saw RM7 million worth of goods seized mainly from the vehicles used to transport illegal immigrants.

Under Op Benteng Covid, a total of 402 individuals, comprising 126 locals and 276 foreigners, were arrested.

Among them were 69 local tekong and seven foreign tekong, who have either been charged, sentenced, or investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

A total of 974 illegal immigrants, comprising of 788 males and 186 females, were ordered to return to their own country at the state’s borders under Op Benteng.

Under Op Bersepadu Khazanah, which involved the seizure and arrest of suspects in the illegal wildlife trade, RM705,418 worth of goods were seized.

Under Op Bersepadu Khazanah, Op Kontraban, and Op Libas, a total of 115 local suspects and 21 foreign suspects were arrested and charged under various Acts for their offences.