King, Queen send condolences to Kuppan’s family

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 31): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has conveyed his condolences to the family of local football legend Datuk M Kuppan, who died yesterday at the age of 85.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also sent a similar message to the family.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties were saddened by the passing of Kuppan and hoped that his family would be patient and strong in facing this trial and moment of grief.

“His Majesty greatly appreciates his services and sacrifices for the country and regards his death as a big loss to the local football fraternity,” it said.

Kuppan played for Malaysia from 1957 to 1965 and represented Penang for 10 years until his retirement in 1967.

During his tenure as a national coach, Malaysia won the Thai King’s Cup in 1975 and 1976 and the Merdeka Cup in 1976. — Bernama

