KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 31): The Health Ministry recorded 3,573 new Covid-19 infections on the last day of 2021 today.

The cases dipped slightly over the past 24 hours, compared to the 3,997 new infections logged yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Twitter post this afternoon that the country has had 2,758,086 cases in all since the pandemic began last year. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME