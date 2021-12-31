Resident’s Office, DO get flood disaster management for Limbang, Lawas streamlined

LIMBANG (Dec 31): The Resident’s Office and District Office here have streamlined the flood disaster management for Limbang and Lawas areas.

Federal Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said this was reached during a recent meeting involving teams from both offices.

According to him, the rescue agencies involved would be the Fire and Rescue Department, police and the Civil Defence Force.

“The teams would be augmented by non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“The suppliers of essential good have also updated their preparations and are ready to face the possibility of floods,” he told reporters when met at the ‘Program Jualan Keluarga Malaysia’ (PJKM) event in Medan Selera yesterday.

Hasbi, who is Limbang MP, also wanted the relevant agencies to ensure that the drainage would function well and the necessary clearing works would be done as soon as possible to avoid any blockage during raining season.

Moreover, he reminded the residents in flood-prone areas, particular those along the Limbang River, to always be alert and ready to move to the temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in view of the current unpredictable weather.

On the PJKM, Hasbi expressed hope for such programme to help ease the people’s burden during these challenging times.

“The programme offers consumers various basic and daily necessities such as sugar, flour, rice, cooking oil, processed food, vegetables, and chicken eggs at lower prices,” he said.

Accompanying the deputy minister at the event were Deputy Limbang Resident Sebi Abang, Limbang District Council chairman Sufian Mohat and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Limbang Division head Pulnama Tarah.