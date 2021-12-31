Retired civil servant in Sibu loses over RM1.6 mln in Macau scam

SIBU (Dec 31): A retired civil servant here lost more than RM1.6 million to a Macau scam syndicate over a two-month period.

Sibu acting police chief Supt Dr Collin Babat said the victim first received a phone call from a suspect on Oct 27 purporting to be an insurance agent.

Collin said the suspect told the victim she had an accident insurance claim which remained unsettled in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

“The victim was then transferred to an individual masquerading as a police officer known as Sergeant Razif, who told the victim that she was involved in money laundering from 2020 to 2021 and an arrest warrant was issued against her,” he said in a statement.

He said ‘Sergeant Razif’ then offered to help the victim settle her case but said she needed to open two accounts in her name to give access to Bank Negara Malaysia to carry out an investigation.

“The victim then opened two accounts based on the instructions given and handed over the username and passwords to the suspect,” he said.

On Nov 10, the victim deposited money into the account for the purported investigation purposes.

She shared the matter with her brother on Tuesday (Dec 28) and was told that she could have been duped.

When she checked her bank accounts, she discovered 52 transactions totalling RM1,638,943 were made from Nov 1 to Dec 28.

She then lodged a police report on Wednesday (Dec 29).