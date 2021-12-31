Sabah: 25 cases from Bahtera Kinabalu Cluster, five imported

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 31): Sabah recorded 231 new Covid-19 cases on Dec 31, with 25 of them detected from the Bahtera Kinabalu Cluster.

Meanwhile, two imported cases from Saudi Arabia and three from Japan, and two from a temporary detention centre were detected.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the state also registered one death in Putatan.

“Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases at 60, an increase of 14 compared to yesterday.

“The reason for the sudden increase in cases in Kota Kinabalu is because there are 25 new cases from the Bahtera Kinabalu Cluster.

“For the Kota Kinabalu district, apart from cases from the cluster, a total of 18 cases were detected from symptomatic screening, 11 from close contact screening and six more cases from other screenings,” he said.

From the 231 daily cases, 226 patients were under Category 1 and 2, one under Category 3 and two under Category 4.

No patients under Category 5, while two patients are still under Health Department’s evaluation.