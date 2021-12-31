Sarawak, Kelantan to enter Phase 4 of National Recovery Plan on Monday

KUCHING (Dec 31): Sarawak and Kelantan will move to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) from Monday (Jan 3), said Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

In making the announcement today, the Senior Minister (Defence) said the decision was made after taking into account the current risk assessment carried out by the Ministry of Health and National Security Council.

“With such transition for the two states, it means that all the states in Malaysia have entered Phase 4 of the NRP,” he said.

Hishammuddin thanked everyone for their hard work in managing the Covid-19 pandemic and especially in meeting the thresholds set for the NRP.

At the same time, he urged the people not to be complacent given that Covid-19 remains a threat to safety and health, particularly in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“All parties must continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in a disciplined and responsible manner. Wear a face mask, maintain physical distancing, get a booster dose if eligible, perform regular Covid-19 detection tests, and practise TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek) as best you can,” he advised.

“The year 2021 is full of tests and challenges but, thank God, we have been able to go through it together. Let us pray that the Year 2022 will be a more meaningful year for ourselves, our families and our country.”

Hishammuddin added all that the SOPs for Phase 4 remained unchanged.

Under Phase 4, public and private sector workplaces are allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity and face-to-face meetings and interviews are allowed with physical distancing.

Formal ceremonies are also allowed, with 50 per cent capacity and physical distancing.

The negative list includes entertainment activities in nightclubs or pubs, overseas tourism activities involving foreign tourists entering Malaysia, sports and recreational activities performed exceeding the prescribed capacity, as well as any activity that could cause crowds to be unable to practice physical distancing.

For the full list of the latest SOPs, go to www.mkn.gov.my.