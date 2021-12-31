Support of stakeholders will help realise plan for greater Miri, says mayor

MIRI (Dec 31): Miri City Council’s (MCC) vision for a greater Miri will require the full support of all stakeholders if it is to become a reality, said Mayor Adam Yii.

He said the council aims to bring further development to both Miri District and the adjacent sub-districts, along with more benefits to Miri city folk.

“MCC is geared up to take on more challenges to bring in more development, stimulate economic vibrancy, as well as build a safe, environmentally-friendly and conducive living environment for Miri city.

“What I want to emphasise here is that while we may have a great plan and mission, we equally need the support and contribution of the stakeholders in Miri,” he said in his address when officiating at the Miri City Mayor’s Awards 2020 presentation ceremony here on Wednesday.

In this respect, Yii – also Pujut assemblyman – said he was grateful to see many organisations, associations and individuals subscribing to the same vision and mission as MCC, while noting that many of them were the recipients of the Miri City Mayor’s Awards.

Thus, he hoped to see more partners and contributors working with the council to realise the vision for a greater Miri in the near future.

Present at the awards ceremony were Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Mayor Julaihi Mohamad and MCC councillors.