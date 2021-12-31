S’wak Energy on the do’s and don’ts during adverse weather, floods

KUCHING (Dec 31): Sarawak Energy is closely monitoring the current weather situation and will take the necessary measures to keep the public safe from electrical hazards.

The state-owned utility in a statement said the measures include switching off supply to substations and other facilities without prior notice during a flood or if rising waters cause a dangerous situation, adding that power supply will only be restored when it is safe to do so.

“Following the recent advisory from the Malaysian Meteorological Department on the possible occurrence of continuous heavy rainfall in the western parts of Sarawak, we have placed critical staff on standby to restore supply safely and quickly in the event of a supply disruption and provide the necessary technical support and advice,” Sarawak Energy vice-president for distribution Yusri Safri was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said bad weather conditions were also proving to be a challenge in efforts to restore supply safely and quickly during interruptions, especially in rural areas.

In some areas, repair and supply restoration works can only commence the day after an outage as muddy and slippery roads affect access to worksites, he added.

“We ask for the patience of the public and above all, to always take the necessary precautions and follow our electrical safety guidelines if you do come across damaged electrical facilities or if you are caught in a flood.

Electricity and water don’t mix so please prioritise safety first,” said Yusri.

He reminded the public to always assume fallen electrical poles and power lines are energised, and to alert Sarawak Energy immediately for assistance to rectify the situation.

“Never try to move the equipment and make sure not to touch or drive over fallen power lines, and to keep at least 10 metres away from the site,” he said.

In an event where power lines had fallen on a vehicle, Sarawak Energy advised those inside the vehicle to remain where they are until help arrives, and to alert others so as to keep clear and not touch the vehicle.

“If you must leave the vehicle due to other dangers such as fire, jump away from the vehicle so that you do not touch the vehicle and try to land with both feet on the ground at the same time.

“Continue to keep your feet together at all times on the ground and shuffle at least 10 metres away from the site. Do not to walk or run after exiting the vehicle.”

It said a downed line creates a voltage gradient on the ground surface, and that walking or running causes one’s legs to act as a bridge between two areas of different voltages, forming a circuit for electricity to travel.

“If you continue to keep your feet together, then a circuit can’t be formed for electricity from the ground to travel.”

In the event of a flood, Sarawak Energy advised residents to turn off the home supply at the main switchboard at the earliest sign of rising waters, and move electrical equipment to an elevated position or area above the anticipated flood level.

During the flood, residents should avoid using electrical appliances and not go near to submerged electrical installations such as poles, substations and transformers.

“If in a boat in a flooded area, be cautious of power lines. Swollen rivers may elevate the water level closer to high tension lines.

“After the flood, residents are advised to beware of fallen electrical poles and stay away from fallen electrical lines as they may still be live.

“Do not attempt to operate electrical appliances if these have been submerged in flood waters as this may cause electrocution or fire. Engage a qualified electrician to inspect home or building wirings before turning on the main supply,” said Sarawak Energy.

Sarawak Energy’s technical team can be alerted 24 hours a day, seven days a week by dialling 1-300-88-3111, or through the SEB Cares mobile app.