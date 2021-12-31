Tiang: Assistant minister post will help me serve Pelawan better

SIBU (Dec 31): Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang said his appointment as Assistant Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government will give him more resources to better serve his constituency and the people.

In a statement issued following the announcement of the new state Cabinet yesterday, Tiang said the new platform would help him fulfil his campaign manifesto to build a new Pelawan.

“I want to thank our Chief Minister Yang Amat Berhormat Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for putting his trust and confidence in me by appointing me as Assistant Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II.

“I also thank Pelawan voters. It is because of their mandate I now have this privilege and honour to serve on this new platform,” he said.

He described the assistant minister post as “a new mission, duty and responsibility” for him, and pledged to serve with full dedication.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) man added he was looking forward to serving under party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

Dr Sim was also appointed as one of three deputy chief ministers in the new Cabinet.

“I welcome all constructive suggestions from members of the public which will help me learn and understand more on issues regarding the people.

“I also hope that as part of the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government, more development will take place especially in Pelawan,” Tiang said.