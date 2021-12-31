Youth body: Ripin’s appointment can help boost youth entrepreneurship

MIRI (Dec 31): Ripin Lamat’s appointment as Assistant Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development II (Entrepreneur Development) will boost the development of youths and enhance their involvement in entrepreneurism, said Miri Youth Association (PBM) chairman Matassan Rohani.

He said the association has a number of plans and suggestions such as the setting up of a youth hub and entrepreneur hub, which have yet to be realised.

“With Ripin’s new appointment specifically to look after entrepreneur development, I hope he will guide the association through programmes that focus on youth entrepreneurship and other related activities,” he said in a statement.

“I believe Ripin has many plans for the youths and the plans must be able to meet the needs of local youth.”

Matassan said this following the announcement of the new state Cabinet lineup by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday.

Adding on, he said the Sarawak government under the leadership of Abang Johari made the right decision in empowering youth development in the state.

He expressed hope the Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Ministry will carry out comprehensive planning for youth development including in rural areas.