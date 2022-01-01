Blood Bank urges donors to come forward

MIRI (Jan 1): Members of the public are urged to come forward to help maintain sufficient blood stock in Miri Hospital Blood Bank this festive season.

Miri Hospital Transfusion specialist Dr Norkhazarina Omar made the call yesterday during a courtesy visit by Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA).

“Ideally, the Blood Bank needs donors to come forward once every three months. Blood stock has been relatively low since early December while demand for emergency cases and surgery has increased from 150 to 190 bags every week since November 2021, sparking concern of low blood supply in the coming festivities from New Year to Chinese New Year, “ she said.

The Blood Bank is open Mondays to Thursdays 8am to 12.15pm; 2pm to 4.15pm and Fridays 8am to 11.15am; 2.15pm to 4.15pm.

On weekends or public holidays, donate at Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Training Institute (8am-1pm) or at any location announced by Miri Hospital Blood Bank on its Facebook page.

NSJA will be holding a blood donation campaign this Sunday (Jan 2) at MRC Miri Training Institute in the first mass blood donation drive of the year.

NSJA president Andy Jong said it is part of NSJA’s community service to increase awareness on the importance of donating blood.

He thanked corporate sponsors including The Twin Brothers Patisserie for 100 loaves of white bread for successful donors. Other items sponsored for donors are 1kg Shun Flower Fragrant Rice AAA, a bottle of 300ML Merris Pure Vegetable Oil, Indocafé goodie bag, homemade cake, face mask, hand sanitizer, limited edition angpow, calendar and certificate of appreciation to be given on a first come first serve basis.