Bukit Assek rep proposes traffic flow study outside the CBD

SIBU (Jan 2): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has proposed for a traffic flow study to be conducted outside the central business district (CBD) here in view of the high traffic volume especially during peak hours.

Speaking at the Institute of Rejang Journalists’ (IRJ) Annual General Meeting cum Christmas luncheon here yesterday, he pointed out that no such study has been done outside the CBD area.

“A few days ago, I went to visit JKR (Public Works Department) and municipal councils. I propose that I would like to do a traffic flow study. Because a few years back, we did one traffic flow study in the CBD area to study how to improve the traffic flow in the town area.

“But we have not done (a traffic flow study) outside the CBD area. We all know that these days, there is traffic congestion along roads like Jalan Oya, Jalan Deshon, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng, Jalan Wong King Huo and Jalan Salim among others, especially during peak hours.

“Hence, I believe it is time for us to do a traffic flow study, which I will work together with (Pelawan assemblyman) Michael Tiang especially now that he holds the portfolio as (incoming) Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II (Local Government).

“We can come up with funds on how to do this study in order for us to come up with professional solutions that we will be able to propose to the state government (for implementation) in order to solve the traffic problem in Sibu,” Chieng said.

He added: “Give us time so that we will be able to work out some solutions because after I got elected as YB (elected representative), I received many calls especially on the issues of roads, drainage and so on.”

He assured all that as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representatives, they will serve the people whole-heartedly.

Meanwhile, Tiang said the GPS team in Sibu comprised of Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee, Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Chieng, himself and Senator Robert Lau, will group together to think about what they would push for Sibu.

Tiang also mentioned being very excited with his portfolio where he could work closely with the divisional health office here in the fight against Covid-19 more especially with the emergence of Omicron.

Adding on, he said tackling the issue of flooding will be their top priority.

He explained the importance of coming up with an overall planning including engaging consultants to carry out studies on Sibu’s drainage system rather than tackling the issue piecemeal.

Touching on public transport, he also mentioned about seriously looking into having a complete bus network for Sibu.

That aside, he commended the members of IRJ for their professionalism in reporting.

“People are being informed with facts and not fake news,” Tiang said.

Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau believed that both Chieng and Tiang with their enthusiasm and high spirit will be able to do a lot for Sibu even though their term of five years is not long.