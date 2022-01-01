Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate at 36.3 pct on Dec 31

KUCHING (Jan 1): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 rose slightly to 36.3 per cent on New Year’s Eve, compared to 34.3 per cent on Dec 30.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the third lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was way lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 51.7 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley recorded the highest ICU bed utilisation rate with 67.4 per cent followed by Penang (67 per cent), Terengganu (62.3 per cent), Kelantan (58 per cent), Perlis (52.6 per cent), Johor (52.3 per cent) and Melaka (52.2 per cent).

Other states that recorded ICU bed usage lower than the national rate included Sabah (51.5 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (48.7 per cent), Perak (47.9 per cent), Pahang (39 per cent) and Kedah (33.6 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate with 25 per cent.