Electricity tariff in peninsula remains the same effective Jan 1 until further notice

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 1): The Energy Commission announced that the government had on Dec 31, 2021 decided to delay the implementation of Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR) for Regulatory Period 3 (RP3).

Hence, on Jan 1, 2022 the average electricity tariff will remain at 39.45 sen/kWh in the peninsula until further notice by the government, it said.

The government has also decided to delay the adjustment of electricity tariff under the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) mechanism and maintain an ICPT rebate of 2.00 sen/kWh in the peninsula for the time being.

With the decision to delay the implementation of RP3 dan ICPT, there will be no increase in electricity charges for consumers in the peninsula. – Bernama