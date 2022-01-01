Kit Siang urges organisations not to appeal against High Court’s verdict on vernacular schools

KUCHING (Jan 1): Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran leader Lim Kit Siang has urged the Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS), the Islamic Education Development Council (Mappim) and the Confederation of Malaysian Writers Association (Gapena) not to appeal the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s recent verdict on the constitutionality of Chinese and Tamil primary schools.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said these organisations should instead provide leadership to undo the half-a-century of national decline losing out to other countries.

“Even more serious, we are in the trajectory of sluggards if we do not bestir ourselves, as our fate in the coming decades seems to be overtaken in the race of nations by other countries including Indonesia unless Malaysians regardless of race, religion or region unite to achieve our Malaysian Dream to be a world-class great nation.

“The single most important challenge for Malaysia today is to reset and regain the trajectory to become a world-class great nation by Malaysia’s Centennial in 2063,” he said in a statement on New Year Day.

Lim wonder if Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would agree with this Malaysian Dream for Malaysia to be a world-class great nation and his appeal to GPMS, Mappim and Gapena not to appeal the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s verdict on the constitutionality of Chinese and Tamil primary schools.

The opposition leader said Malaysia had been trailing other countries in the international race of nations for the last half a century.

He said Malaysia was equal if not better than Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam in international competitiveness, good governance, rule of law, war against corruption and having an effective and efficient government.

“But in the last half a century, these nations have overtaken us and forged far ahead,” he added.

On a separate matter, Lim said he had proposed that the Federal Cabinet establish a commission of public health experts to study why Malaysia had performed so poorly in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Malaysia had ended the worst of the pandemic but had not yet won the war against Covid-19.

“Instead of cumulative totals of five to 10 million Covid-19 cases and 100,000 to 200,000 deaths, we now have cumulative totals at the end of the year of 2.75 million cases and over 31,000 deaths.

“We have averted a great catastrophe for Malaysia but the improvement in Covid-19 cases and deaths have been agonisingly slow and appeared to have lost steam and petered out,” he lamented.

Lim noted that Malaysia recorded 3,573 new cases and 25 deaths as compared to 180 new cases and six deaths in Indonesia on New Year’s Eve.

“For the whole month of December last year, Malaysia had 20 times Covid-19 cases and four times deaths than Indonesia, which has more than eight times the population of Malaysia.

“These two instances about the failure of Malaysia’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic is cause for a shake-up of the public health service and not undeserving self-praise,” he added.