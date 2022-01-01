Long-awaited Sibu-Kapit bus service finally available

SIBU (Jan 1): The long wait for a bus service to ply the Sibu-Kapit route has finally ended with the rolling out of the inaugural express bus service today.

This was met with excitement and positive response from members of the public, where the bus ride to Kapit will take about three hours.

Lanang Bus Company Bhd chairman Lau Khing Seng told The Borneo Post that the maiden trip from Sibu Express Bus Terminal to Kapit began at 7am today.

Lau said as a start, they would operate two to three trips daily and gradually increase the number of trips over time based on demand.

Aside from the Sibu-Kapit route, they are also operating the Kapit-Bintulu route and he claimed that they were the first bus company in Sarawak to operate these two routes.

He added that so far, only Lanang Bus Company Bhd and his other company, Rejang Transport Sdn Bhd, are plying these routes.

In lauding the good news, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai described the bus service as a good option in terms of transportation.

“Currently, the only mode of transport (between Sibu-Kapit) is using your own private car, rented van or express boat. With the bus service, it will give more options (to the public) and (allow for) more competitive fares.

“This will indirectly boost the number of visitors to Kapit and help the local economy. As for Kapit folk, this will facilitate them returning to Kapit and going out from Kapit via Sibu with ease, given more options on the mode of transportation compared to previously without road access or bus service,” said Sempurai.

As for Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) permanent chairman Munan Laja, he pointed out that Kapit was the only division that had never enjoyed bus service.

“58 years (and) now, there is bus going to Kapit. It is a good development. Those in Kapit would be very happy and excited (as it was) the only division that never had bus service.

“It will make transportation more convenient and easier. I believe many will use it. The older folks would prefer bus service than driving their own car,” Munang said.

Meanwhile, Lau said the fare from Sibu to Kapit is RM22 for a one-wayticket and RM50 for a one-way ticket from Kapit to Bintulu.

“I believe with the availability of bus service, it will provide more comfort and convenience to travel between Sibu-Kapit, Kapit-Bintulu and vice-versa.”

He noted they were using a bigger passenger capacity to ply both routes.

“We are using the 28, 38 and 42-seaters for these routes and these are VIP seats, which will provide more comfort to travellers,” he said.

He added that in time, they would ply Kapit-Mukah and Kapit-Kuching routes.

Prior to completion of the Sibu-Kapit road, river transport was the chief mode of transportation to the upper reaches of the Rajang River.