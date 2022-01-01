Man in Batu Niah dies after being struck by pickup truck

MIRI (Jan 1): A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck at KM79 Jalan Sepupok, Batu Niah on New Year’s Eve.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim, identified as Jagai Embol from Rh Michael Balo, Sg Sebatuk Suai in Niah died at the scene in the 5.50pm incident.

“Initial investigation found that the victim was hit by the pickup truck driven by a 57-year-old man who was heading towards his house at Tanjung Belipat from Tamu Sepupok.

“Upon arrival at the scene, suddenly a pedestrian from the opposite direction ran towards the man who tried to dodge but failed to stop his vehicle on time before hitting the victim in the middle of a dashed white line,” he said in a statement today.

According to Alexson, initial investigation at the scene found that the incident took place on a two-way straight road and the weather condition at the time of the incident was fine.

The pedestrian who sustained a head injury was pronounced dead at the scene later by paramedics from Batu Niah Clinic.

His body was later sent to Miri Hospital Forensic Department for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.