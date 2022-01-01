Miasa looking for participants for focus group discussion

KUCHING (Jan 1): Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association (Miasa) Malaysia is currently looking for participants in one of its Focus Group Discussions themed “Employment and Livelihood Opportunities”.

Mental health peers, workers with mental health conditions, human resources specialists, management, staff members and employers, non-governmental organisations, government agencies and even entrepreneurs and small business operators are invited to take part and provide their input on this topic through a series of interviews and focus group discussions.

The focus group discussions will be happening on January 5 and 6 in four different groups. Each group will consist of seven persons.

Key informants interviews, which are one-to-one sessions, are taking place until January 5.

Mental health and wellbeing has been a topic of discussion among Malaysians for several years now especially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Unfortunately, conversations around mental health are still associated with significant stigma especially in the workplace. This is why Miasa is working hand-in-hand with key opinion leaders, and key stakeholders in order to improve the employment and livelihood opportunities for mental health peers in Malaysia.

Be a part of this discussion by signing up here.

To learn more about Miasa Malaysia and the services it provides, click here.