MOE: Announcement on operations of institutions in Sarawak, Kelantan on Jan 3

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 1): Further details on the operations of institutions under the Education Ministry (MOE) in Kelantan and Sarawak affected by floods or used as temporary evacuation centres (PPS) will be announced on Monday (Jan 3).

MOE, in a statement today, said further information would be made known after taking into account if the institutions involved were ready to resume operations.

“MOE also would like to state that this decision also applies for all educational institutions not registered with the ministry, including those under the purview of state governments,” the statement read.

Besides this, the ministry informed that the announcement on operations of its educational institutions for the third term of the 2021/2022 school session was effective nationwide, including those in Kelantan and Sarawak.

This is because there had been queries on operations for educational institutions in Kelantan and Sarawak which will now move into the fourth phase of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) on Jan 3, the statement read.

It said operations for MOE educational institutions will begin on Jan 9 for Kelantan and on Jan 10 for Sarawak.

“Operations and student attendance will be as announced by the MOE in its statement on Dec 31, 2021.

“This decision was made after taking into account the state of readiness of educational institutions in Kelantan and Sarawak to begin operations according to the dates they will begin their school session,” the statement added. — Bernama