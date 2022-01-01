Mohd Zuki: Civil servants should always be proactive, responsive

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 1): Members of the civil service should always be proactive and responsive to the current needs of the people and the country and always fulfil the trust and responsibilities given to them, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

In his 2022 New Year message posted on his Facebook, Mohd Zuki said strong cooperation, understanding and effective partnership working across agencies by putting aside individual interests and egos were the key ingredients of success in ensuring the best delivery service for the people and country.

“2022 promises another glorious year for us and to improve any weaknesses and shortcomings that we have.

“We pray to God that the country’s economy will be strong again. Alhamdulillah, we have agreed to work together in a strong synergy to balance the importance of life and survival of the people with the implementation of a comprehensive and inclusive Economic Recovery Plan,” he added.

According to him, it includes eight stimulus packages, including the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) and the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) and Kita Prihatin, estimated to amount to more than RM530 billion, specifically to help the business continuity and the people’s well -being.

He said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme implemented by the government ensured that every citizen had access to the vaccination to ensure their safety against the spread Covid-19 in the country. – Bernama