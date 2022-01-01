Motorcycle accidents increase 20-25 pct in 2020, says Dr Jerip

KUCHING (Jan 1): An increase of 20 to 25 per cent in motorcycle accidents was recorded in 2020 throughout Sarawak, says Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He said Department of Statistics Malaysia shows 430 motorcycle accidents reported compared to 199 car accidents in 2020.

“It is undeniable that the use of motorcycles is very suitable and popular with many young people. But they also contribute the highest number of accidents here.

“Ministry of Transport (MoT) is very concerned about road users especially motorcyclists and pillion riders as we are not only a public transport provider but also take care of the safety of consumers,” he said when met by reporters after attending a Road Safety Awareness Programme in Siburan yesterday.

Therefore, MoT is collaborating with Road Transport Department (JPJ), Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Serian District Office, State Public Transport Committee (STPC) to intensify awareness campaign throughout Sarawak.

A total of 350 helmets and safety jackets were distributed to motorcyclists at the Basketball Court, Siburan in conjunction with the campaign yesterday.

Dr Jerip, who is also Mambong assemblyman revealed that Siburan will soon become a district with a main highway.

He advised motorists to be alert and careful especially during the festive season especially not to drink and drive.