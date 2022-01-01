New Dudong rep pledges to do his best in serving his constituents

KUCHING (Jan 1): Newly-elected Dudong representative Dato Sri Tiong King Sing pledges to serve his constituents with all of his heart and dedication.

“To me, the Year 2022 carries a distinctive significance. Thanks to all your support I was able to win the Dudong state constituency despite contesting in the state election for the first time.

“While feeling overwhelmed with this new responsibility on my shoulders, I will dedicate all my effort to voyaging down this road full of unknowns and challenges.

“Even though I’m equipped with some past experience, I still consider myself a freshman as a member of State Legislative Assembly. I promise I would ensure my pragmatism and productivity throughout this journey in order to build a better tomorrow with everyone,” he said in his New Year message yesterday.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, hoped that people would not hesitate to provide him with their guidance and recommendations .

He said he would accept constructive feedback or criticisms to improve his performance.

“Today, you sow your trust and confidence in me; you will reap your fruits of development in the future.”

He hoped that all will continue to stay strong and persistent in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic particularly with the new Omicron variant.

He called for understanding from all if Malaysian government had any shortcomings needing improvements in managing the pandemic.

He also prayed for the flood victims and the needy and hoped the floods in Peninsular Malaysia would recede soon and everyone would be back on track with normal life.

“I would also like to pay my utmost respect and gratitude to all the volunteers and supply donors for the floods. It’s with your kind help and courage, regardless of the ruthless weather, that the victims can escape to the safe zone with shelter and avoid hunger.

“This definitely helps in the rebuilding work of people’s homes. Furthermore, your unity, spirit and selflessness are the rain after a drought, as well as the perfect example of national and racial unity, bringing hopes and expectations to the people.

“With the spirit of unity, we will be able to face all challenges and get through the ordeal without fear. It’s truly a pleasure and pride to have people like you, and I hereby send my utmost gratitude to you,” he said.

Tiong said while Malaysia’s future looks hazy as people ring in the New Year 2022, they should stay hopeful.

“Last but not least, I wish Malaysia would experience less turbulence in 2022, so let us sail smoothly through the year with abundance and happiness, yearning for serenity and prosperity to Malaysia and all,” he added.