NRP Phase Four: SOPs for Sarawak available on SDMC, NSC website tomorrow

KUCHING (Jan 1): The National Recovery Plan (NRP) Phase Four standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Sarawak will be made available tomorrow (Jan 2), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said that they will be up on both SDMC’s website (https://sarawakdisaster.com) and the National Security Council’s website (https://www.mkn.gov.my).

In saying that, SDMC added that Sarawak welcomes Putrajaya’s announcement to move the state into Phase 4 on Jan 3.

The committee was referring to the media statement by Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein dated Dec 31, 2021.

“Sarawak welcomes the announcement to move into Phase 4 of the NRP based on the date set, which is on Monday, Jan 3, 2022,” said SDMC in its daily update today.

On New Year’s Eve, Hishammuddin announced that Sarawak and Kelantan will move to Phase 4 of the NRP from Monday.

He said the decision was made after taking into account the current risk assessment carried out by the Ministry of Health and National Security Council.

“With such transition for the two states, it means that all the states in Malaysia have entered Phase 4 of the NRP,” he said in a statement.

Under Phase 4, public and private sector workplaces are allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity and face-to-face meetings and interviews are allowed with physical distancing.

Formal ceremonies are also allowed, with 50 per cent capacity and physical distancing.

The negative list includes entertainment activities in nightclubs or pubs, overseas tourism activities involving foreign tourists entering Malaysia, sports and recreational activities performed exceeding the prescribed capacity, as well as any activity that could cause crowds to be unable to practice physical distancing.