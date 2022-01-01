On first day of 2022, Malaysia logs 25 Covid-19 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 1): Twenty-five more people died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight, putting the country’s overall fatality at 31,487 on the first day of the new year.

Of the latest figure, four died before reaching hospitals.

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 28 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Perak with 20 deaths per one million people and Penang with 16 deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 10 per one million people.

Seven states recorded lower averages. They are Johor and Putrajaya (nine each), Selangor (seven), Sabah (five) and Melaka (four).

Labuan and Sarawak were the only states or federal territory that recorded zero deaths.

More than three quarters of the latest deaths recorded (76.1 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 23.9 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

New infections

The Health Ministry also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 3,230 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 878 cases.

This was followed by Johor with 337 new cases, Kelantan (334), Pahang (287), Sabah (226), Penang (222), Kedah (180), Kuala Lumpur (165), Perak (153), Melaka (143), Negri Sembilan (134), and Terengganu (121).

Putrajaya recorded 22 new cases, Sarawak (14), Perlis and Labuan (seven each).

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,749,785. – MalayMail