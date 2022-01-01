Prompt action by neighbours saved house from further damage in fire in Bintangor

BINTANGOR (Jan 1): Prompt action of neighbours had saved a house in Kampung Abang Amin here from being totally razed to the ground this morning.

According to the Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin, the fire which broke out in the living room on the ground floor of the semi-concrete house was spotted by neighbours who responded promptly.

While contacting Bomba, the neighbours used a hose from the tap and several pails to attempt to extinguish put down the fire, Nicholas said, adding that the sole occupant, Adi Ali, 40 was not at home at the time.

The house owner, Juita Bohari, was also not at home when the fire broke out, he added.

“A team of firemen who responded to the distress call received at 11.09am, arrived at the scene in about five minutes and immediately took over the operation. They managed to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes,” Nicholas said.

“We estimated damage caused by the fire to the building structure was about 20 per cent excluding furniture and electrical appliances,” he added.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known as investigations involving various agencies were ongoing, Nicholas said.