Sarawak records 28 new Covid-19 cases on New Year’s Day

KUCHING (Jan 1): Sarawak recorded 28 new Covid-19 cases on New Year’s Day, all of which were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said that from the total figure, 13 were asymptomatic (Category 1) while the remaining cases displayed mild symptoms (Category 2).

To date, the total cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak stands at 252,328.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching topped the list with six cases followed by Sibu (5), Lawas (5), Limbang (4), Miri (4), and one case each in Simunjan, Serian, Samarahan, Lundu and Kanowit.

The other districts in the state did not report any new infections.

SDMC said that one Covid-19 fatality was recorded on Dec 31, 2021, involving a 56-year-old man who passed away at Sibu Hospital.

He had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and inflammatory liver disease.

This brings the state’s death toll to 1,616.

Meanwhile, the police have issued nine compounds, all in Kuching, for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Eight of the compounds were for failing to scan the MySejahtera code or not signing the attendance logbook prior to entering the premises while the other offence involved a premises owner failing to display the maximum number of customers allowed in the premises.